Tech N9ne & Skatterman & Snug Brim Want That "Drippy Drop" On Single For Upcoming LP

Tech is gearing up for his "Collabos" project in seven years.

When it comes to respected spitters in hip-hop, not many trump Tech N9ne. The Kansas City, Missouri possesses the incredible knack of mastering flows, everything from speedy to methodical. While he is not doing mainstream numbers anymore, he can still bust out some solid material. Tech N9ne's latest single, "Drippy Drop", is one case of that.

Most people are enjoying it so far due to the reunion of Tech and his former Strange Music label teammate, Skatterman. Additionally, Snug Brim is in the mix, so the underground vibes are strong on this one. On "Drippy Drop", all three veterans are rapping over a pretty by the numbers pop rap beat while wanting to get freaky with their love interests. Some of the bars are downright a riot and got us to laugh quite a bit.

Listen To "Drippy Drop" By Tech N9ne & Skatterman & Snug Brim

In addition to an old school reunion, this single is also getting a lot of attention due to the fact that it is a promo track. Pretty soon Tech N9ne will be dropping a new album, COSM, which will hit streaming on July 12. But this is not just a standard Tech tape, this is a "Collabos" entry. This is a long running album series and this will be the ninth of its kind. It will also end a historic seven-drought, which is the longest run without one.

What are your thoughts on "Drippy Drop" by Tech N9ne and Skatterman & Snug Brim? How do you feel about Tech making a pop rap song like this? Who had the stronger performance on the track? Does this get you excited for COSM, why or why not? Is this the best single from the tape? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tech N9ne. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Inject grooves, I said: "I wanna know where we're going if that's cool"
She said "I'm taking you to oceans of fun", I'm praying for no cesspool
She said "Сan you swim a lot?", I said: "Yeah, she said get wet shoes"
Outside I was the man of steel but inside was just a mere mortal
Before I get to the water she said that I gotta face a really large portal
Then she really offered me a cookie and told me that it was full of very sweet morsels

