Tech N9ne & Skatterman & Snug Brim Want That "Drippy Drop" On Single For Upcoming LP

Tech is gearing up for his "Collabos" project in seven years.

When it comes to respected spitters in hip-hop, not many trump Tech N9ne. The Kansas City, Missouri possesses the incredible knack of mastering flows, everything from speedy to methodical. While he is not doing mainstream numbers anymore, he can still bust out some solid material. Tech N9ne's latest single, "Drippy Drop", is one case of that.

Most people are enjoying it so far due to the reunion of Tech and his former Strange Music label teammate, Skatterman. Additionally, Snug Brim is in the mix, so the underground vibes are strong on this one. On "Drippy Drop", all three veterans are rapping over a pretty by the numbers pop rap beat while wanting to get freaky with their love interests. Some of the bars are downright a riot and got us to laugh quite a bit.

Listen To "Drippy Drop" By Tech N9ne & Skatterman & Snug Brim

In addition to an old school reunion, this single is also getting a lot of attention due to the fact that it is a promo track. Pretty soon Tech N9ne will be dropping a new album, COSM, which will hit streaming on July 12. But this is not just a standard Tech tape, this is a "Collabos" entry. This is a long running album series and this will be the ninth of its kind. It will also end a historic seven-drought, which is the longest run without one.

