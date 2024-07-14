Tech N9ne Loads Up On The Guests For New Album "COSM"

The legendary underground Missouri rapper is adding another into the extensive "Collabos" universe.

Tech N9ne is working some old and new friends on his latest album, COSM. Also referred to as Class Of Strange Music, this is a new entry in the long-running Tech N9ne Collabos series. It comes in as the ninth one, and it is also his first album in the saga in seven years. The project is led by several singles which include "Roll Call", "ZOD (I Win I Always Win)", "Boomer Rang”, and many more.

Like the name of the title suggests, there are some odd instrumentals and bars laced throughout this behemoth of a tracklist. But that is Tech N9ne's m.o. and it helped define his legendary status. Speaking of the set of songs, there are 23 in total and almost every one of them has a handful of features. They range from more recognizable stars like Kevin Gates, Trae Tha Truth, Killer Mike, and Hopsin. However, you also have appearances from Tech's Strange Music, Inc family such Skatterman & Snug Brim on "Drippy Drop". Whatever the flavor, the Kansas City, MO MC has it, so be sure to spin COSM below.

COSM- Tech N9ne

COSM Tracklist:

  1. Greetings (Skit)
  2. No Popcorn with Fatman Scoop
  3. Bigger with King Iso, Zkeircrow
  4. ZOD (I Win I Always Win) with Kevin Gates, Snow Tha Product, Joey Cool
  5. Disgusted with Killer Mike, Hopsin
  6. Roll Call with Rittz, King Iso, Joey Cool, JL, Lex Bratcher, X-Raided
  7. Let It Bang with Y8$
  8. Sour Dough with LaRussell, Keak Da Sneak, Stunnaman02
  9. I'm Just Tryna Get with Roblo DaStar, Miss Kush, Shay Lyriq, Kc Young Boss
  10. Walter Sobchak (Am I Wrong?) with The Popper, X-Raided
  11. P.O.W. with Marley Young
  12. Bathroom (Skit)
  13. Drippy Drop with Skatterman & Snug Brim
  14. THE GHOST OF ROSETTA THARPE with Lajon Witherspoon, Ako Mack
  15. Sin Miedo with Zkiercrow, G-Mo Skee, Phlaque The Grimstress
  16. I Got Time Today with ¡MAYDAY!
  17. TAKE THAT L9LVE BACK? with Marcus Yates, Daylyt
  18. Boomer Rang with Stevie Stone, K.A.A.N., Ubi
  19. L.9.V.E. 4EVA (Skit)
  20. I Know The Real with C-Mob, Sovi Haze
  21. Sniper's Remorse with Trae Tha Truth, King Iso
  22. Underdog with X-Raided, Head DA DON
  23. Ain't Gonna Be Another with Jehry Robinson, Blane Howard

