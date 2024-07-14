Tech N9ne Loads Up On The Guests For New Album "COSM"

Tech N9ne is working some old and new friends on his latest album, COSM. Also referred to as Class Of Strange Music, this is a new entry in the long-running Tech N9ne Collabos series . It comes in as the ninth one, and it is also his first album in the saga in seven years. The project is led by several singles which include "Roll Call", "ZOD (I Win I Always Win)", "Boomer Rang”, and many more.

Like the name of the title suggests, there are some odd instrumentals and bars laced throughout this behemoth of a tracklist. But that is Tech N9ne's m.o. and it helped define his legendary status. Speaking of the set of songs, there are 23 in total and almost every one of them has a handful of features. They range from more recognizable stars like Kevin Gates, Trae Tha Truth, Killer Mike, and Hopsin. However, you also have appearances from Tech's Strange Music, Inc family such Skatterman & Snug Brim on "Drippy Drop". Whatever the flavor, the Kansas City, MO MC has it, so be sure to spin COSM below.