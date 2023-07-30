Tech N9ne Is Feeling The “BLISS” On New Album

Tech N9ne is know as a formidable lyrical force in hip-hop, and also as an eclectic and creative mind capable of anything. Moreover, he proves as such on his new album BLISS, a long, epic, and feature-filled project that mixes in too many influences to count. There’s live funky instrumentation, heavy trap percussion and bass, metal forays, more classic rap instrumentals, and much more. Through it all, the Kansas City MC, who’s one of hip-hop’s biggest earners, makes music so vibrant and eccentric that you wouldn’t assume that he’s making more money than more mainstream acts.

Furthermore, it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the lyrical and songwriting talent on display is sure to resonate with many. In addition, the album is long enough to let that versatility and variety thrive for an extended period of time and not just a couple of tracks. In pretty much every track here, you will find sharp, zany, and charismatic bars from Tech N9ne along with an absolutely relentless flow. Other standout performances on BLISS include Conway The Machine and Joyner Lucas on “Knock” and Joey Cool’s smooth performance on “Wess Paul Bennett.”

Tech N9ne’s BLISS: Stream

All in all, BLISS shows why the 51-year-old is an unbounded artist, making rap-rock records as easily as he can prompt Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to spit some bars on his songs. With twenty-plus albums under his belt, his grind is unlikely to slow down or dilute for a long time. If you haven’t heard this album yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the tracklist below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Tech N9ne.

Tracklist

1. Welcome To The P.I.T.S. (Skit)

2. Badge Of Honor

3. Knock (with Conway The Machine, X-Raided & Joyner Lucas)

4. KC Huh? KC What? (with Roblo DaStar, King D & Lil Ava)

5. They Know Meh (with The Popper)

6. Y’all Having A Good Time?! (Skit)

7. Tell Everyone

8. Things I Like

9. 3D

10. W H A T (We’re Hungry And Thirsty) [with Kim Dracula & HU$H)

11. Crowd Participation (Skit)

12. Wess Paul Bennett (with Joey Cool & King Iso)

13. Pull Out (with Head DA DON)

14. Fatha Fig Ya (Food For Thought) [feat. RMR]

15. Reach Us (with X-Raided, 2gunn Kevi, Head DA DON)

16. Red Aura (with Durand Bernarr & Qveen Herby)

17. Screen (Album Version) [with Jehry Robinson]

18. That Was Dope! (Skit)

19. Drill Sergeant

20. Bro So Mo (Lemony Snicket’s)

21. I Met A Morph

22. Problem at the Pump (Skit)

23. Deer Alley

24. 2 Happy (with Zkeircrow & Phlaque The Grimstress)

25. Got What I Wanted (with Navé Monjo)

