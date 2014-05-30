rap rock
- MixtapesTech N9ne Is Feeling The "BLISS" On New AlbumThe Kansas City MC aims for epic, grandiose, dramatic, and high-octane flows, verses, and instrumentals on this project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsLil Wayne & Blink-182 Finally Drop Their "What's My Age Again? / A Milli" MashupLil Wayne and blink-182 have lost sight of time.By Devin Ch
- MusicDenzel Curry Obliterates Rage Against The Machine's "Bulls On Parade"Denzel Curry pays homage to Rage Against The Machine. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Post Malone DichotomyIn a genre obsessed with authenticity, Post Malone has found his niche, though not without plenty of controversy.By Luke Hinz
- ReviewsLil Peep "Come Over When You're Sober, Pt. 2" ReviewLil Peep's first posthumous album is beautiful and hard to endure at times given the tragic conclusion.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentKings Of Rock: A Brief History Of Rap-RockWe continue down memory lane, looking at the history of the interaction between rap and rock.By Gus Fisher
- Original ContentA History Of Top Rap/Rock CollaborationsThe history of rap/hip-hop and rock collaborations goes way back to Run DMC's "Walk This Way" featuring Aerosmith released in 1986. Artists from these two music genres have come together over the years to create some pretty killer tracks. However, while some of these team efforts seemed like a good idea, not all of them produced stellar results.By Vanessa Oswald