Vanessa Oswald
<b>Contributor</b>
Vanessa Oswald is a contributing writer for HNHH. She’s also written for CentralPark.com, Broadwayworld.com, Resource Magazine and RTT News. Along with writing, her other love is dance—specifically hip-hop dance. Ever since she danced to Aaliyah’s “Try Again” back in 2000 in her first hip-hop class she was hooked. As time went on she started taking breakdancing classes as well and from then on became a lover of all things hip-hop. A native from Buffalo, who now lives in Brooklyn, she relentlessly shows pride for her hometown. In her spare time she also likes to read, listen to all genres of music, snowboard and attend concerts.
What Motivates Me: Family, friends, music, writing, film, art and dance.
<strong>Favorite Hip Hop Artists:</strong> Notorious B.I.G., Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, Kanye West, Salt-N-Pepa, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Run DMC.
