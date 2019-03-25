Tech 9
- MixtapesTech N9ne Is Feeling The "BLISS" On New AlbumThe Kansas City MC aims for epic, grandiose, dramatic, and high-octane flows, verses, and instrumentals on this project.ByGabriel Bras Nevares3.7K Views
- MusicTech 9's Cause Of Death Determined As Suicide, Says Coroner: ReportThe coroner has revealed battle rapper Tech 9's cause of death. ByAron A.61.3K Views
- MusicTech 9 Fans Suspect Rapper Committed Suicide After Child Sex ReportsTech 9 was reportedly due in court the day after his death.ByAlex Zidel201.1K Views
- MusicRapper Tech 9 Faced Sexual Assault Charges Involving A Minor Before DeathHis arraignment was scheduled the day after he died.ByErika Marie108.7K Views
- MusicTech 9 Death: Kendrick Lamar, Joe Budden & More Mourn His LossTech 9 passed away over the weekend.ByAlex Zidel38.1K Views
- MusicTech 9 Passes Away, Denzel Curry & Lupe Fiasco ReactRIP Tech 9.ByAlex Zidel155.3K Views