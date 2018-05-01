strange music
- Original ContentTech N9ne Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperRead how Tech N9ne amassed his $20M net worth through music, tours, his record label, and brand endorsements.By Jake Skudder
- MixtapesTech N9ne Is Feeling The "BLISS" On New AlbumThe Kansas City MC aims for epic, grandiose, dramatic, and high-octane flows, verses, and instrumentals on this project.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTech N9ne Announces "Strange New World Tour 2021"Tech N9ne has officially pulled the plug on his "Enterfear Tour" and announced the "Strange New World Tour" in 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsSaigon Joins Strange Music, Launches New Single "Bullets-19"Saigon speaks from the heart on his brand new single "Bullets-19," where he addresses the ongoing epidemic of gun-violence plaguing the nation. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentIs Tech N9ne In Top 10 Territory?It's becoming all too common that Tech N9ne gets snubbed from the "best rappers" conversation, but perhaps it's time to change the narrative. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesKrizz Kaliko Drops Off New "Eternal" EPFollowing his return to longtime label Strange Music, big Krizz Kaliko has come through with his new EP "Eternal."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKrizz Kaliko Album "Eternal" AnnouncedKrizz Kaliko's new album "Eternal" will be his third release in just a few short months, proving that the label-drama is behind him. By Bhaven Moorthy
- MusicTech N9ne Shows Grief Following The Sudden Death Of CES Cru Producer Info GatesTech N9ne sends a somber note to the "glue for the Cru" via Instagram.By Keenan Higgins
- NewsTech N9ne's "ENTERFEAR Level 2" Features Krizz Kaliko & MoreTech N9ne drops a four-pack to start off the year.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKrizz Kaliko Celebrates Return To Strange Music With "Immortal"A piece of Strange. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTech N9ne Looks Inward On "ENTERFEAR LEVEL 1"Tech N9ne has stories for the masses. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTech N9ne Is The King Of Darkness: Horror Movies, Inspirational Nightmares, & Making "KOD"EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Hip-hop's horror connoisseur speaks. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKrizz Kaliko Has Signed With Strange Music Once AgainKrizz Kaliko rejoins the Strange Music family on an emotional night. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKrizz Kaliko Has Left Strange Music: ReportThe end of an era. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosTech N9ne Gets Locked Up For Killing Cops In "Like I Ain't" VisualsTech N9ne delivers new visuals off of "N9na."By Aron A.
- News¡MAYDAY! Release Their New EP "Thinnest Lines Pt. II"¡MAYDAY! drop off a brand new EP.By Aron A.
- NewsTech N9ne & King Iso Go Full Heavy Metal On "Death Threats"Tech N9ne is back with "Death Threats" with King Iso.By Aron A.
- NewsTech N9ne Makes It Look Effortless On "Chuki Fever"Tech N9ne has mastered his craft and shows off accordingly. By Mitch Findlay
- Music Videos¡Mayday! & Tech N9ne Weave Interconnected Narratives On "Run Up"¡Mayday! and Tech N9ne connect for some lively visuals. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTech N9ne Shares Cinematic Short Film For "Levitation"Tech N9ne expands the scope of his reach. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTech N9ne Hints At Retiring From Rap In The Next Few YearsTech N9ne seems to hint at a retirement from rapping.By Aron A.
- NewsTech N9ne Assists Big Scoob On New Track "On Me"Big Scoob & Tech N9ne team up for "On Me."By Aron A.
- News¡MAYDAY! Drop Off New Single "Next To Go"¡MAYDAY! drop off their new single, "Next To Go."By Aron A.