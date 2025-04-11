Tech N9ne Remembers His Lucky "J6's" On Latest Album Single

Tech N9ne is gearing up for a very personal album in his extensive catalog that's expected to arrive in the next two months.

Tech N9ne left that one off on March 21. But that total is now assumedly at three with this latest entry released earlier today, "J6's." The track kicks off with a verse about him recalling his past moving drugs for a relative which also plays out throughout the rest of the song. At the end of the first verse, Tech N9ne finds a pair of Infared Jordan 6's, the most iconic colorway of this particular silhouette. He deems them his "lucky J6's" on the ear worm of a chorus before explaining why they are. He entered a rap contest when his funds were drying out and didn't have much in himself, especially considering that his life was spiraling. But he wound up winning while wearing those Jordan 6's. It's an inspiring tale for sure, and we can't wait to hear what other incredible accounts he has to tell.

Tech N9ne , one of the most slept MCs in terms of pure technical ability, is going to be reminding everyone real soon of his storytelling skills. The Kansas City, Missouri native and founder of Strange Music Inc. is going to be dropping 5816 FOREST in June, potentially on the 13th. That's what Genius is saying at the time of writing. The title is a direct reference to the rapper's childhood home in which he ran away from at just 12 years old. Per the MC, around 17 is when he suggests that his "QUEST TO BECOME TECH N9NE" ended. Overall, he's describing this next offering as an "AUDIO SERIES WITH 17 EPISODES ABOUT MY LIFE." So far, the sometimes cooky veteran has dropped potentially two other singles already. They include June 28, 2024's "The Birth," which we assume would be the opening track and then "RDV."

