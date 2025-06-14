Thirteendegrees Hops On An Energetic BNYX Beat For "PALACE"

Thirteendegrees has been bubbling in the Chicago scene for his mixture of modern trap and sounds from that subgenre from 2000-2010.

BNYX is continuing his streak of working with rising stars all over the underground on this Thirteendegrees collab, "PALACE." This track belongs to the latter, who hails from the storied midwestern hip-hop hub, Chicago. He's been receiving nods from hip-hop outlets and Lyrical Lemonade's own, Cole Bennett.

Fittingly, he will be performing at his brand's festival, Summer Smash very soon.

He's known for blending the current sounds of trap with a 2000s to early 2010s aesthetic and that is what you're getting on "PALACE." It's a wildly energetic banger that's grand in scale with its blaring synths and hits of bells.

We are hearing influences of Chief Keef and maybe some Jeezy. But honestly, he's got quite a distinct sound already despite being just a few years into his career.

Thirteendegrees doesn't get lost in BNYX's bombastic beat though as his commanding delivery pieces through the intricate instrumentation. He's extremely confident throughout the track too. "Sh-sh-sh-shoutout to BNYX (Huh) / After this song, got fifty checks / Now it's easy to get titty, sex."

He sounds like he was ready to eat this beat up for breakfast, lunch, and dinner and this quote from Thirteendegrees proves it. "BNYX sent me this beat about 3 months ago, so I know he was prolly wondering if I was actually gonna hop on it -- but lol, art takes time! … and we here now."

BNYX was equally excited to work with him as he was quoted saying, "I named the beat file 13 degrees. Thirteen was the only vocal I could hear execute the vision I had for the song. He did exactly what I imagined he’d do."

Thirteendegrees & BNYX "PALACE"

Quotable Lyrics:

I stay pissed on these n****s (Yeah)
Malice in the palace (Woah)
I'm the biggest star in the state
Bigger than the Dallas (Gang)
God and the devil on my shoulder (Yeah)
Shouldn't even be a balance (Woah)

