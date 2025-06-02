Da Brat Ends Three-Year Drought With Special Jessica Betts Collab "Have U 2 Myself"

Da Brat, one of the toughest femcee's of her era, is back and giving fans a more sensual and lovey-dovey cut Jessica Betts.

Da Brat is drastically switching up her sound for her first single in almost three full years. "Have U 2 Myself" features R&B singer-songwriter Jessica Betts, who's married to actress, Niecey Nash. Back in the 1990s, hearing the gritty femcee working with a tenderly voiced vocalist would be sacrilegious to her fans.

But she's letting her walls come down for a sweet love song about connection and deep affection for your partner. Betts is a star on this track, not letting Da Brat's lively energy outshine her. Her chorus is buttery smooth and sensual, which sets the tone immediately.

Brat's willingness to express strong feelings like this is a rewarding experience. Not only does she incorporate her trademark style, but she molds in a way that fits the vibe of "Have U 2 Myself."

Overall, it's a great return and it's also a special one and for a couple of reasons.

Per West Coast Styles, this is Da Brat's first-ever independent release. In a recent statement, the Funkdafied visionary expressed her excitement for taking this next step. "I’ve collaborated with many artists throughout my career, but this release is especially meaningful because it’s the first time I’m putting something out independently. Over the years, I’ve created a lot of music that I’ve kept to myself, mainly because the industry has changed so much since I started," she said.

"Now, I’m surrounded by an incredible team that genuinely supports me and believes in my vision—and that makes all the difference."

This song also means a lot because both artists are members of the LGBTQ+ community and wanted to celebrate Pride Month in a big way. Around this day four years ago, Da Brat came out after waiting 25 years to do so.

Now that she's not holding anything back, this track was a powerful experience for her. "We met years ago and she was kind from the start," Brat said of Betts. "She loves her wife (Niecy Nash-Betts) the way I love mine (Jesseca Harris-Dupart), and we both really cherish our lives with them. That connection is something we want to share with the world."

Da Brat & Jessica Betts "Have U 2 Myself"

