Jessica Betts
- GramNiecy Nash Addresses Person Who Says She Lost Fans After Marrying A WomanThe long and short of it is, Nash isn't worried about people who place her personal life above her art.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureNiecy Nash Speaks Candidly About Marrying A Woman, Says She Isn't "Coming Out"Rather, Nash shared that she is "going into myself and being honest about who I love."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsNiecy Nash Marries Musician Jessica Betts: "LoveWins"The actress and her newlywed wife worked together on "Claws" two years ago.By Erika Marie