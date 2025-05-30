Mannie Fresh Delivers Surprise Compilation "Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI (DJ Mix)"

BY Zachary Horvath
Mannie Fresh is reuniting with Lil Wayne for this special collection of remastered hits from the latter's career ahead of "Tha Carter VI."

Longtime collaborator with Cash Money Records, Mannie Fresh, has just dropped off a wild Lil Wayne compilation tape. It's titled Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI (DJ Mix), and it's a way to bring some extra hype ahead of Tha Carter VI, which is due out June 6.

This 23-track behemoth is exclusively out now on Apple Music and boasts a wild set of mashups with some of Weezy's classics. For example, Mannie Fresh combines Rick Springfield's pop rock hit "Jessie's Girl" with Lil Wayne's All the Time with Natasha Mosley.

Overall, it's a lot all at once. But the reason for Mannie's creativity and drive to put together all of these songs is because of "rap-rock star," Wayne. Check it out now below.

Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI (DJ Mix)

Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI (DJ Mix) Tracklist:

  1. ID1 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with ID
  2. Your Love / ID2 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with The Outfield
  3. Mr. Carter (feat. JAY-Z) [Edit] [Mixed] with Lil Wayne
  4. A Milli / Tonight (Mixed) with Ready for the World
  5. ID3 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with ID
  6. Un-thinkable (I'm Ready / ID4 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with Alicia Keys
  7. I'm Goin In (feat. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy) / ID5 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with Drake
  8. Keep It Right There / Touch It or Not (feat. Lil Wayne) [Mixed] with Changing Faces, Cam'ron
  9. ID6 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with ID
  10. Jessie's Girl / All the Time (feat. Lil Wayne & Natasha Mosley) [Mixed] with Rick Springfield, Jeremih
  11. Mrs. Officer (feat. Bobby V & Kidd Kidd) / There'll Never Be (Mixed) with Switch, Lil Wayne
  12. Let's Stay Together / Shine (feat. Jazze Pha) [Mixed] with Lil Wayne, Al Green
  13. You (feat. Lil Wayne) / Loyal (feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga) / Hello Stranger (Mixed) with Barbara Lewis, Chris Brown, Lloyd
  14. Where Do We Go From Here (feat. Menahan Street Band) / ID7 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with Charles Bradley
  15. It's Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next To Me / Uproar (feat. Swizz Beatz) / Groove Me (Mixed) with Barry White, Lil Wayne, King Floyd
  16. Steady Mobbin (feat. Gucci Mane) [Mixed] with Young Money
  17. John (feat. Rick Ross) [Mixed] with Lil Wayne
  18. Tunechi Rollin' / Drunk in Love (feat. JAY-Z) / Mo Bamba (Mixed) with Lil Wayne, Beyonce, Sheck Wes
  19. Duffle Bag Boy (feat. Lil Wayne) /BedRock (feat. Lloyd) [Mixed] with Young Money, Playaz Circle
  20. 6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz / Hustler Musik (Mixed) with Lil Wayne
  21. Fireman (Mixed) with Lil Wayne
  22. Crew Love (feat. The Weeknd) / Blunt Blowin with Drake, Lil Wayne
  23. Go DJ (Mixed) with Lil Wayne

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
