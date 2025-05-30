Longtime collaborator with Cash Money Records, Mannie Fresh, has just dropped off a wild Lil Wayne compilation tape. It's titled Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI (DJ Mix), and it's a way to bring some extra hype ahead of Tha Carter VI, which is due out June 6.
This 23-track behemoth is exclusively out now on Apple Music and boasts a wild set of mashups with some of Weezy's classics. For example, Mannie Fresh combines Rick Springfield's pop rock hit "Jessie's Girl" with Lil Wayne's All the Time with Natasha Mosley.
Overall, it's a lot all at once. But the reason for Mannie's creativity and drive to put together all of these songs is because of "rap-rock star," Wayne. Check it out now below.
Mannie Fresh & Lil Wayne Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI (DJ Mix)
Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI (DJ Mix) Tracklist:
- ID1 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with ID
- Your Love / ID2 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with The Outfield
- Mr. Carter (feat. JAY-Z) [Edit] [Mixed] with Lil Wayne
- A Milli / Tonight (Mixed) with Ready for the World
- ID3 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with ID
- Un-thinkable (I'm Ready / ID4 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with Alicia Keys
- I'm Goin In (feat. Lil Wayne & Young Jeezy) / ID5 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with Drake
- Keep It Right There / Touch It or Not (feat. Lil Wayne) [Mixed] with Changing Faces, Cam'ron
- ID6 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with ID
- Jessie's Girl / All the Time (feat. Lil Wayne & Natasha Mosley) [Mixed] with Rick Springfield, Jeremih
- Mrs. Officer (feat. Bobby V & Kidd Kidd) / There'll Never Be (Mixed) with Switch, Lil Wayne
- Let's Stay Together / Shine (feat. Jazze Pha) [Mixed] with Lil Wayne, Al Green
- You (feat. Lil Wayne) / Loyal (feat. Lil Wayne & Tyga) / Hello Stranger (Mixed) with Barbara Lewis, Chris Brown, Lloyd
- Where Do We Go From Here (feat. Menahan Street Band) / ID7 (from Lil Wayne: The Mix Before Tha VI) [Mixed] with Charles Bradley
- It's Ecstasy When You Lay Down Next To Me / Uproar (feat. Swizz Beatz) / Groove Me (Mixed) with Barry White, Lil Wayne, King Floyd
- Steady Mobbin (feat. Gucci Mane) [Mixed] with Young Money
- John (feat. Rick Ross) [Mixed] with Lil Wayne
- Tunechi Rollin' / Drunk in Love (feat. JAY-Z) / Mo Bamba (Mixed) with Lil Wayne, Beyonce, Sheck Wes
- Duffle Bag Boy (feat. Lil Wayne) /BedRock (feat. Lloyd) [Mixed] with Young Money, Playaz Circle
- 6 Foot 7 Foot (feat. Cory Gunz / Hustler Musik (Mixed) with Lil Wayne
- Fireman (Mixed) with Lil Wayne
- Crew Love (feat. The Weeknd) / Blunt Blowin with Drake, Lil Wayne
- Go DJ (Mixed) with Lil Wayne