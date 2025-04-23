Meek Mill Gets Ripped To Shreds Online After Bizarre Photo Amid Shannon Sharpe Scandal

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; American rapper Meek Mill during the first quarter in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Kyle Terada / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Meek Mill has come to his own defense amid intense backlash for a new photo from his trip to Dubai, which features two fans.

Meek Mill was recently photographed alongside two young ladies in Dubai. Unfortunately, however, the Philadelphia rapper is now facing a great deal of ridicule over the seemingly innocent shot.

Immediately after the photo surfaced online this week, social media users began to bring up Shannon Sharpe and the legal issues he's currently facing. He was recently hit with a $50 million lawsuit by a former girlfriend, who accuses him of rape and assault. He's since denied the allegations, with his attorney Lanny J. Davis calling the suit an "egregious attempt at blackmail."

While Meek Mill and the two women featured in the photo have absolutely nothing to do with Sharpe's case, some social media users have put the performer on blast, arguing that it's not the right time to be showing love to white or white passing women.

Meek Mill Controversy

"Must ain’t seen what happen to Shannon," one Instagram user wrote. "Tony Buzbee grinning right now," another claimed, referring to the lawyer representing Sharpe's accuser. Meek was quick to come to his own defense on his Instagram Story.

“Why they keep posting me on blogs with 2 fans…who makes the decisions of what Meek post to put on blogs? lol," he wondered. He followed up with a comment under The Shade Room's post about the photo, making it clear that he thinks social media users are overreacting. "It's a regular pic with fans internet melting the minds of the black community wthelly," he said.

The controversy surrounding Meek's photo comes shortly after the lawyer representing Sharpe's accuser released an audio recording of a phone call between the personality and his client. In it, the Club Shay Shay host seems to allegedly threaten to choke the woman in public. Buzbee alleges the recording "provides a fair picture of the relationship shortly before the alleged assault in this case."

