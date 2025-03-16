Playboi Carti And Lil Uzi Vert Relive The Glory Days On "JUMPIN"

Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert have always been a dynamic duo who were someday supposed to make a collab album together. Overall, this never came to fruition, but we still got some great songs from them. For instance, there were tracks like "wokeuplikethis*" and even "Shoota." However, fans were hoping for a reunion at some point. Thankfully, we got just that on MUSIC, which dropped on Friday after years of teasing and hours of delays.

One of the songs that really stands out when it comes to these two is "JUMPIN" which comes about halfway through the tracklist. This is a short 93-second banger in which both artists get in and out expeditiously with their verses. The beat is skeletal yet bouncy and if you have some good subwoofers, you may just blow them out. Meanwhile, Carti and Uzi aren't exactly lyrical on this song but they don't need to be. They do what they need to and it demonstrates that chemistry we have loved for so long.

Overall, MUSIC is an album that might be polarizing to those who don't understand the appeal of Playboi Carti. However, if you have always been a fan, then you are probably going to love this. There are some amazing features and the slappers are slapping. Hard too.

Playboi Carti & Lil Uzi Vert - JUMPIN

Quotable Lyrics: