Meek Mill couldn’t resist cracking a joke after reports surfaced that Elon Musk may have welcomed his 13th child. The rapper, known for his sharp wit on social media, playfully compared his number of co-parents to the Tesla mogul’s growing list. “It’s no way I’m letting Elon Musk have more baby mothers than me lol,” Meek, 37, posted on X on February 16, adding humor to the swirling speculation surrounding Musk’s expanding family.

Rumor has it, author Ashley St. Claire allegedly gave to the billionaire's love child five months ago. After overwhelming tabilod pressure, St. Claire issued an official statement. The statement also urged Musk to publicly acknowledge his parental role, citing the child’s well-being and security as top priorities. Meanwhile, Musk’s estranged daughter, Vivian Wilson, weighed in with a TikTok post on Sunday, February 16, reacting to the news in a now-viral clip. “Wow, if I had a nickel for every time I found out I had half-siblings through Reddit, I’d have two nickels … which isn’t a lot, but it’s weird that it’s happened twice, right?”

How Many Kids Does Meek Mill Have?

As speculation continues, neither Musk nor St. Claire has made further public statements. However, the billionaire’s personal life remains a topic of fascination, proving once again that his headlines extend far beyond business and technology. Nick Cannon joined Meek Mill joking about Musk's situation. Cannon would tweet, "Yo @elonmusk got me out here looking for my Super Suit again! LOL Congratulations my brother!"