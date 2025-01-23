Fousey Performs Scrapped Lil Baby Collab At LA Show

Earlier this week, Fousey performed at The Roxy in Los Angeles in honor of his birthday and his debut album. G7: The Death of Fousey dropped yesterday (January 22), and so far, it's earned mixed reviews. The controversial social media personality's pivot into music hasn't exactly been well-received. He did reportedly manage to secure a Lil Baby feature, however, but it ultimately ended up being scrapped.

He performed it during his show yesterday anyway, explaining why the previously-teased feature didn't land on the project and more. "When it's time to put the song on the album, I don't get final confirmation that the song came from Baby," he recalled. "My heart dropped to an area you don't know. I was like 'If I don't put this Baby song on the album, they're all gonna discredit me and say you didn't get Baby.' First of all, I do have it. I wouldn't have put it on the album because I don't want people saying no person is the reason I got on, I want to earn that sh*t myself."

Fousey Celebrates New Album G7: The Death of Fousey With Performance At The Roxy

Listeners are sharing their thoughts in FearedBuck's replies on X, making it clear that they think Lil Baby's verse carries the song. "Why the f*ck is one of lil baby’s best verses in the last 4 years on a f*cking fousey song," one confused fan wonders. "Baby lowkey ran that tho, bro need to release just his verse," someone else writes.