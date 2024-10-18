Pi'erre Bourne Admits That "Made In Paris" Album Delay Is His Fault

The producer owned up.

Pi'erre Bourne has been teasing Made In Paris for close to a year. The producer has been dropping hints and teasing songs from the album since January. A quick scroll through the Made In Paris link on Genius shows over 25 leaked songs. We're going to be getting a Tyler, The Creator album we didn't even know existed before this week, sooner. Fans have been frustrated, and Pi'erre Bourne decided to break his silence on the matter. He hopped on Twitter and set the record straight.

Most artists would put the blame on the record label, or the fans who have leaked songs online. Bourne didn't do that. He decided to own up and take responsibility for the fact that Made In Paris does not yet have a release date. The whole interaction actually stemmed from an interaction in which a fan voiced frustration with the label. Pi'erre Bourne clarified that the label has not made anything difficult for him, and that the album delay has been his doing. Plain and simple.

Pi'erre Bourne Claimed He's Been Burned Out

"I really just got tired From traveling, shooting photo and videos," the producer wrote. "Mixing album, going to fashion events same day and not sleeping." Pi'erre Bourne noted that someone like Kanye West can pull such a demanding lifestyle off, but he cannot. He also noted that the polarizing superstar has a lot more help than he does. "Ye do it," he added. "But he always surround himself with a great team in whatever setting. That’s all that I’m really missing. It’s not on the label. It’s me." This is a far cry from the producer who told XXL he felt "free" in 2023.