Pi'erre Bourne Celebrates His Birthday By Dropping Off "Blocs"

Fans are ready for "Made In Paris".

Just yesterday it was "Bourne Day" for Pi'erre Bourne. The idiosyncratic rapper and producer is now 31-years-young, so happy birthday to the South Carolina native! For the last several years, he's given us plenty of pop rap/trap bangers with some of the biggest names in the game. However, he's also got loads of hits under his own belt as an MC. He's been laying down rhymes since 2018 and he's got tons of releases to show for it. At this moment in time, there is a very strong belief and sense of hope from his fans that there will be yet another addition to his LP catalog. That album is Made In Paris, which sounds like exactly what it means.

All of the eventual tracks that will go on to land on this future project are recordings laid down in France's most iconic city. However, there is not really any confirmed information regarding its release date, but people are speculating October. While we wait in the wings for that, Pi'erre Bourne is here with "Blocs", a highly awaited track in his canon. As we mentioned, his birthday was yesterday. So, this is essentially a gift back to his loyal supporters and it's out now on his Instagram only. You can check out the five-minute single and accompanying music video via the link below.

"Blocs" - Pi'erre Bourne

