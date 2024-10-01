Ralo Puts Boosie Badazz On Blast For Linking Up With Yo Gotti

He think it's disrespectful to Young Dolph's memory.

Ralo and Boosie Badazz do not get along these days. Both rappers have been around for decades, and both have served prison time, but they do not see eye to eye. Especially when it comes to who they like to associate with. Boosie Badazz recently linked up with Yo Gotti, and went as far as to praise the rapper on social media. There was even footage of Boosie and Gotti dapping each other up in a parking lot. This did not sit right with Ralo. The rapper decided to hop on Twitter and make his issues with the situation known.

First, context for the Boosie Badazz and Yo Gotti hangout. The rappers reunited for the first time in years, and Boosie even thanked Gotti for looking after his mother when he was locked up. "Congratulations," he wrote on Instagram. "Seen yo come up. Me n dis n**ga go way back early 2000s n looked out for moms when I was gone." The bond between these two definitely seems strong, but Ralo wasn't trying to hear any of it. As far as he was concerned, Boosie Badazz was being disrespectful to the memory of Young Dolph.

Ralo Felt Boosie Badazz Was Being Disrespectful

"Boosie should've at least let Dolph family grieve from the trail," the rapper tweeted. "Before he did this lame a*s sh*t and idc what nobody say." Ralo's comments alluded to the fact that Yo Gotti's family was believed to be involved in Young Dolph's death. It was recently stated in court that Yo Gott's brother, the late Big Jook, was the one who ordered a hit on Young Dolph. Big Jook also worked with Yo Gotti on the label Collective Music Group, or CMG. From Ralo's perspective, Boosie Badazz is aligning himself with people who are responsible for another rapper's death.