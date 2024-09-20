ASAP Rocky Out Of iHeartRadio Festival After Contracting Illness

iHeart have not announced a replacement yet.

ASAP Rocky announced on Thursday that he will no longer be performing at this weekend's iHeartRadio Music Festival 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. “UNFORTUNATELY, I ENDED UP GETTING SICK & I WON’T BE ABLE TO PERFORM AT THE @iheartfestival. IM SORRY TO MY FANS & THANKFUL TO @iheartradio FOR THE OPPORTUNITY!” he wrote on his Instagram story. “I WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO PERFORMING SOME NEW MUSIC FOR YALL! ENJOY THE SHOW THE LINE UP IS [three fire emojis].”

ASAP Rocky was set to headline the festival on Saturday evening. Though he's no longer performing, the event still boasts a star-studded lineup. The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Big Sean, and Paramore are among the names scheduled. Rocky's replacement has not been named, though an educated guess will probably lead fans to believe either The Weeknd or Doja Cat will step in at the top of the bill.

ASAP Rocky Pulls Out Of iHeartRadio Music Festival, No Replacement Named Yet

The “new music” that ASAP Rocky promised to perform during his set may have been from his upcoming album DON'T BE DUMB, which he delayed at the beginning of last month. The album, which is six years in the making, was originally supposed to drop on August 30. However, it is now without a hard release date. Rocky cited the years of leaks as the main reason the album got pushed back. However, he also confirmed that it is still planned for a 2024 release.