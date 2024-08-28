Drake Teases Unreleased Kendrick Lamar Collab In New "100 Gigs" Clip

Interesting chess move on Aubrey's part.

Drake is continuing to play the long game. The rapper has been steadily dishing out content on his 100 Gigs website. More recently, the content seems to be focused on people he currently has beef with. He posted a 2013 clip in which he praised Kanye West. Then, days later, he followed the controversial artist on Instagram. Drake did it again on August 27. The rapper decided to upload a clip in which him and his longtime producer discuss a Kendrick Lamar collaboration. A collaboration none of us knew about.

The bulk of the clip sees producer Noah "40" Shebib tinker with a beat. Drake then enters the frame and proceeds to explain how Kendrick Lamar will sound great on it. "For him, where he’s at," Drake explained. "I know he’s gonna murder this." 40's response suggests that he made the beat specifically for a Drake and Kendrick Lamar collab. "When you told me Kendrick," he noted. "It just made so much sense." The beat in question was co-produced by Dreamville artist Omen. We know this because the beat was later used by Action Bronson on the 2013 song "Actin' Crazy."

The release date of the Bronsolino song helps provide a time frame for when the Drake and Dot collab was supposed to happen. The two rappers linked up for "Poetic Justice" in 2012 and "F*ckin Problems" in 2013. Issues arose later in the year, when Lamar dropped the "Control" verse and Drake threw a few subs his way on the song "The Language." Drake's physical appearance in the 100 Gigs clip aligns with this timeframe. It's unclear whether Lamar ever spit a verse on the "Actin' Crazy" beat, or if Drake even put down bars.