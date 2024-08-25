Jermaine Dupri Gets Absolutely Cooked For His Take On Kamala Harris' Lack Of Action

As many folks told Jermaine Dupri on Twitter, Kamala Harris can't fix every U.S. issue with a wave of her hand as VP.

Jermaine Dupri recently issued a hot take via Twitter about Kamala Harris' perceived inefficiency as a political figure in the White House, and the replies were quite scathing. "Real quick, I want to talk about the DNC," he began. "I feel like the DNC has been going amazing. But I also feel like tonight, Kamala Harris has a pretty difficult job, right? And it's interesting because the Republican correspondent that's been doing the round-up after the DNC has ended [every night], he asked the question that I kind of asked Kamala when we had our second meeting. You know, the fact that she's in office right now, she's in the White House right now.

"And the guy, he said, 'What makes y'all believe that she's going to get this stuff done if she becomes President if she's already in the [White] House?'" Jermaine Dupri pondered. "And it's a tricky question because I asked Kamala basically the same thing, right? In so many words. I asked her, as the Vice President, why they don't let her talk when Biden seems like he needed someone to speak up for him. I thought that's what the role of the Vice President was: to help the President." Check out the criticisms of this take, as well as his full statement, in the Instagram post below.

Jermaine Dupri Wonders Whether Kamala Harris Can Be An Effective President, And Twitter Roasted Him For It

"Basically, she kind of let me know that her hands was tied," Jermaine Dupri continued. "That they didn't really allow her to be a voice like that in that space. And tonight, I want to see if she even touches on this. Because if she doesn't touch on it, that's the question that I feel like the people that have mixed decisions about voting for her, this is one of the questions.