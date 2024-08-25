Jermaine Dupri Gets Absolutely Cooked For His Take On Kamala Harris' Lack Of Action

BYGabriel Bras Nevares546 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Birthday Celebration For Alix Good Energy
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 12: Rapper E Heard and Jermaine Dupri attend a birthday celebration for Alix Good Energy at a private residence on July 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
As many folks told Jermaine Dupri on Twitter, Kamala Harris can't fix every U.S. issue with a wave of her hand as VP.

Jermaine Dupri recently issued a hot take via Twitter about Kamala Harris' perceived inefficiency as a political figure in the White House, and the replies were quite scathing. "Real quick, I want to talk about the DNC," he began. "I feel like the DNC has been going amazing. But I also feel like tonight, Kamala Harris has a pretty difficult job, right? And it's interesting because the Republican correspondent that's been doing the round-up after the DNC has ended [every night], he asked the question that I kind of asked Kamala when we had our second meeting. You know, the fact that she's in office right now, she's in the White House right now.

"And the guy, he said, 'What makes y'all believe that she's going to get this stuff done if she becomes President if she's already in the [White] House?'" Jermaine Dupri pondered. "And it's a tricky question because I asked Kamala basically the same thing, right? In so many words. I asked her, as the Vice President, why they don't let her talk when Biden seems like he needed someone to speak up for him. I thought that's what the role of the Vice President was: to help the President." Check out the criticisms of this take, as well as his full statement, in the Instagram post below.

Read More: Jermaine Dupri Responds To Steph Curry's "Not Like Us" Fatigue, Kevin Durant Weighs In

Jermaine Dupri Wonders Whether Kamala Harris Can Be An Effective President, And Twitter Roasted Him For It

"Basically, she kind of let me know that her hands was tied," Jermaine Dupri continued. "That they didn't really allow her to be a voice like that in that space. And tonight, I want to see if she even touches on this. Because if she doesn't touch on it, that's the question that I feel like the people that have mixed decisions about voting for her, this is one of the questions.

"This is the top question that they have," Jermaine Dupri concluded. "Like I said, this is what the Republicans are saying. They never heard the part about her hands being tied. If she says something about her hands being tied, it makes it look like the White House or the Democratic Party didn't really want her to exceed. So she can't really say her hands was tied. But she does have to step into that space. This is something I do believe."

Read More: Jermaine Dupri Calls Drake "Ignorant" For Replicating 2Pac & Snoop Dogg's Voices On AI Diss Track

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...