Jermaine Dupri Claims To Have Talked With VP Kamala Harris About Freaknik

Jermaine Dupri and Kamala Harris spoke with one another about Freaknik? That is what the record producer and hip-hop mogul claims to have happened recently via an Instagram post. According to AllHipHop, the North Carolina-born rap figure met up with the Democrat mostly because she was beginning to launch her nationwide Economic Opportunity Tour. Kamala was heading to Georgia specifically for this campaign. Additionally, the trip down South was also for the $158 million in federal funding the city received for "The Stitch" project. "The Stitch" is a "civic infrastructure investment needed to reconnect Downtown and Midtown Atlanta." "It will span 14 acres and consist of urban greenspace and transportation enhancements," according to the project's website.

"In Collepark with THE Vice President @kamalaharris talbout Freak Nik," Dupri said in the IG post. Unfortunately, their chat in inaudible, so we kind of just have to take his word for it. But part of the reason that Jermaine was chatting with Harris supposedly about Freaknik was because he had a major hand in producing a recent Hulu documentary about the annual spring break festival that took place at the Atlanta University Center.

Jermaine Dupri & Kamala Harris Chat It Up

The massive event took place in the 90s but has not happened since that decade due to the people's efforts to avoid the police. Since Kamala was in the ATL for this new public hub's construction, maybe Jermaine was trying to chat about Freaknik to possibly bring it back? Maybe he was trying to convince her to have it be hosted in this new spot? More could come of this, so be sure to stick around for more.

