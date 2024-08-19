Rylo Rodriguez Adds A New Hit To His Solo Catalog With "85 Cutlass"

After a slew of features, the rising star from Alabama is delivering his first solo release of the year.

There are certainly a lot of rappers that are emerging in the Alabama scene. However, you could argue that Rylo Rodriguez is the next man up. The Glass Window Entertaiment (Lil Baby) signee does have a fairly limited catalog for someone who's been around since 2018. However, these last couple years have shown he's really coming into his own as an artist. He draws some inspiration from current and fellow Southern hip-hop legends like Future. You can definitely hear the influence on the latest Rylo Rodriguez single "85 Cutlass".

It's probably the most apparent toward the backend of the track, especially in the way his delivery sounds with the auto-tuned melodies. They do say the imitation is the greatest form of flattery. In terms of solo releases this year, this is Rylo's first, surprisingly. 2024 seems to be a year of making connections for him, as he's been on a feature rampage. He's worked with Mobile native NoCap on multiple occasions, especially for his recent LP, Before I Disappear Again. Furthermore, he has work with Veeze, YTB Fatt, and Lil Baby. However, "85 Cutlass" may be his best work so far, as fans are loving the personal bars about fake friends, certain life experiences and advice and more. See why it has over half a million views in such a short time with the link below.

"85 Cutlass" - Rylo Rodriguez

Quotable Lyrics: