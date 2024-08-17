Yella Beezy & Lil Wayne Deliver Loads Of Hilarious One-Liners On "Hit"

The Dallas native is back with his first release of the year with the hope for a project coming soon.

Yella Beezy is ironically back with a new single featuring Lil Wayne called "Hit". We say ironically because late last month, the Dallas, Texas rapper was accused of assault by four men after a Chris Brown tour stop in Fort Worth. They claim they were invited to a VIP experience and that the R&B singer ordered his entourage, as well as Yella Beezy, to settle things physically over old beef. As it stands, it seems that the lawsuit still has the possibility of going through, as there have been no further updates since the 26th. In terms of much these two artists are being sued for, it's a healthy $50 million.

Overall, it seems that Yella Beezy is pretty confident he's not going to be in any sort of trouble. This "Hit" record is his first of the year and it sees him work with Lil Wayne for the first time. What's also cool about this track is that it might be a teaser to Beezy's album. A Weezy fanpage by the name of lilwaynehq claims that the "That's On Me" MC is dropping the LP sometime in September. However, we aren't holding our breath just yet. In terms of the quality of "Hit", its quite the riot. Both veterans bring a lot of energy and funny bars like these. "Got n**** poppin' out like Janet Jackson titty, woadie". That line alone is worth the price of admission.

"Hit" - Yella Beezy & Lil Wayne

Quotable Lyrics: