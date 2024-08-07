Charlamagne Tha God Claims Drake's 100 GB Drop Is Part Of An Album Rollout

Charlamagne talks strategy.

Drake is doing the most right now. The rapper revealed a second Instagram account with memes aimed at other rappers. He also dropped a staggering 100 GB's of new and unreleased material. Fans are still sifting through it all, but Charlamagne Tha God sees the bigger picture. At least, he claims to see it. The radio personality hopped on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday and theorized that Drake's drop is much more calculated than it seems. He also claimed that the new material is in service of an upcoming album.

Charlamagne tha God felt that Drake failed to play to his strengths by staging a seemingly "organic" drop. Given what the radio host, and the public writ large, knows about Drizzy, everything he does is planned out. "That's the issue, right. Drake just doing stuff," Charlamagne Tha God explained. "There's no direction to it. He's trying to make it look organic, like it's nothing, like it's effortless." Especially, in Charlamagne's opinion, when the endgame is so apparent. He feels like Drake is trying to gage public interest in him after the disastrous Kendrick Lamar battle. "This is clearly a rollout," the host explained. "He's putting his toe in the water. He wants to see how people feel about him."

Charlamagne Tha God Thinks Drake Is Gaging Fan Interest

Charlamagne tha God has a point when it comes to Drake "just doing stuff." The Toronto rapper has been teasing lots of different projects throughout July. So many, in fact, it's hard to keep track. He has unreleased songs with Conductor Williams in the stash. He has the trio of songs he just dropped with Young Thug, Latto, and 21 Savage. Drizzy also has a joint album with PARTYNEXTDOOR set for release in the fall. Not enough? How about a rumored European tour that riffs on Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" diss. In his 100 GB drop, the 6 God posted merch emblazoned with the title "No One Likes Us 2024."