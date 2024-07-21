Flee Lord Unleashes “Raised In The Sand (Intro)” Ahead Of New Album

"Raised In The Sand" drops on July 26.

It's already been a busy few months for Flee Lord, and luckily for fans, the Queens rapper doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Crisis to unleash their joint project Full Court Press, complete with features from Conway The Machine, Trizz, and more. Now, only a few months later, he's gearing up for his upcoming solo album Raised In The Sand.

To give listeners a glimpse of what's to come, Flee Lord unveiled the first single from the project last week. The Jansport Jay-produced track titled "Raised In The Sand (Intro)" sets the tone for the rest of the album, which is slated for release on July 26. Flee Lord puts his signature gritty flow on full display, spitting hard-hitting bars about his come-up, fake friends, and more. It serves as a solid lead single and has listeners more eager than ever to hear what else Flee Lord has up his sleeve.

"Raised In The Sand (Intro)" also follows Flee Lord’s appearance on Conway The Machine’s album Slant Face Killah, collabs with Jameel Na'im X and Roc Marciano, and more. What do you think of Flee Lord's new single? Will you be adding "Raised In The Sand (Intro)" to your summer playlist or not? Are you looking forward to hearing his new album Raised In The Sand when it drops on July 26? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out the track below.

Flee Lord's New Album Raised In The Sand Drops On July 26

Quotable Lyrics: