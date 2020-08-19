Flee Lord
- MixtapesFlee Lord Drops Grimy New Album "Ladies & Gentlemen"Flee Lord has released a collection of hard-hitting new songs.By Rex Provost
- SongsFlee Lord Shares Harry Fraud-Produced Track, "Pardon Me"Stream the latest from the "Delgado" artist now.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFlee Lord & Mephux Link Up For "Pray For The Evil 3"Flee and Mephux feel that this is their best collaborative work.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsFlee Lord & Mephux Debut "Final Four" Ft. Conway, Trae The Truth & Roc MarcianoFlee Lord and Mephux tap Conway, Roc Marciano, and Trae Tha Truth for their new single. By Aron A.
- NewsFlee Lord & Tiona Deniece Join Forces On "Mask & Glove"Flee Lord and Tiona Deniece deliver 10 songs of heat on "Mask & Glove." By Aron A.
- NewsFlee Lord And Roc Marciano Cook Up A Grimey New Track With "This What Ya Want?"Flee Lord and Roc Marciano are set to release a new collaborative album called "DELGADO," next week.By Alexander Cole
- NewsFlee Lord & Roc Marciano Tap Stove God Cooks For “Trim the Fat”Flee God and Roc Marciano lock in with Stove God Cooks for the first single off of their collaborative project. By Aron A.
- NewsFlee Lord & DJ Muggs Connect On "Rammellzee"Ghostface Killah, Mayhem Lauren, and more join Flee Lord and DJ Muggs on their new collaborative effort. By Aron A.
- NewsFlee Lord & Busta Rhymes Secure "Major Distribution"Flee Lord gets Busta Rhymes in his crime-rap bag on the standout duet "Major Distribution," produced by Havoc.By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFlee Lord & Raekwon Body A Havoc Beat On "Wu-Lords"Flee Lord and Raekwon trade verses over a Havoc banger on "Wu-Lords," a highlight off the new "In The Name Of Prodigy" album. By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesFlee Lord & Havoc Pay Homage With "In The Name Of Prodigy"Flee Lord gives the legendary Prodigy a proper sendoff on his new album "In The Name Of Prodigy," produced entirely by Havoc. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFlee Lord Keeps It G On "Line Stay Buzzin"Prolific New York lyricist Flee Lord keeps it grimy on the "Lord Talk Trilogy" highlight "Lines Stay Buzzin." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFlee Lord Unleashes New Project "Lord Talk Trilogy"The New York rapper drops off his latest project, "Lord Talk Trilogy."By Aron A.
- NewsFlee Lord & Roc Marciano Spit Bars On "Icewater"Flee Lord and Roc Marciano obliterate Mephux's spooky production on standout "Icewater." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFlee Lord & Westside Gunn Get Melodic On "R&B Lords"Flee Lord & Westside Gunn get melodic on the Mephux-produced "R&B Lord," a standout track from "Pray For The Evil 2." By Mitch Findlay
- MixtapesFlee Lord Snaps Over Dark Production On "Pray For The Evil 2"New York rapper Flee Lord and producer Mephux unite for a grimy masterclass on new album "Pray For The Evil 2." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsFred The Godson Posthumously Appears On Flee Lord & 38 Spesh's New TrackFlee Lord & 38 Spesh unleash their new track, "The Lord & The God" featuring the late Fred The Godson.By Aron A.