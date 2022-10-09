Ever since Flee Lord released the single “Pardon Me,” fans have been clamoring for his newest project, Ladies & Gentlemen. On Friday, the Rockaway rapper finally quenched the thirst.

With Ladies & Gentlemen, Lord brings in all his friends, as indicated by the project’s cover art. Rome Streetz, T.F., Tiona Deniece, OT the Real, Vic Spencer, Che Noir, Nagdana Red, Trizz, G4 Jag, and more join the veteran rapper on his newest effort.

The production is delightfully filthy, with distorted boom-bap percussion and evocative samples served up by the likes of Harry Fraud, Phantom Beats, and other locked-in producers. Flee Lord’s raspy drawl nestles into these instrumentals comfortably, which should come as no surprise to anyone who’s heard his countless features on Griselda projects.

Tracklist