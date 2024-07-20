Metro Boomin To Host Special "Metro Boomin And Friends" Hometown Show

Metro is bringing it back home.

Metro Boomin is the biggest hip-hop producer right now. As far as beat makers in their prime go, it's Metro and then it's everybody else. He soundtracked a superhero movie and spearheaded the best rap battle of the 21st century with "Like That." He also blessed the world with "BBL Drizzy." Metro is a bona fide star, so now seems like the perfect time for him to celebrate back in his hometown. The producer announced that he will be putting a special one-night only show in St. Louis on July 29.

The show, titled "Metro Boomin and Friends," was announced through Live Nation. A guest list hasn't yet been announced. That said, the "and Friends" part of the bill leads us to believe stars will be attending. Metro Boomin was able to secure features from some of the biggest names in rap on his last two albums. It's safe to assume his partner on those albums, Future, will be in attendance. Both artists will embark on their "We Trust You Tour" the day after, so it would line up perfectly.

Metro Boomin's St. Louis Show Will Be One Night Only

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Metro Boomin has always maintained his love for St. Louis. The producer was given the key to the city by Mayor Tishaura Jones in 2023. The city also declared December 14 Leland "Metro Boomin" Wayne Day, further establishing his legacy. Metro talked to Rolling Stone about the dual honor, and he admitted that it felt surreal. "From a kid to now, I’ve just had so much pride in being born and raised in St. Louis," he said. "I can’t even really say it’s a dream come true... I don’t even think I’ve ever dreamt of this."