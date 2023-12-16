Metro Boomin Gets Key To The City Of St. Louis

In the past few months, there have been some major artists in rap and R&B to receive recognition from their hometowns. Gucci Mane got his own day declared after him in Fulton Country that coincided with the release of his new album. Around the same time, Usher also got his own day named after him in Las Vegas while also receiving the key to the city. He's going to make a pretty major splash in Vegas in just a few months when he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show at the city's brand-new stadium.

Now Metro Boomin has become the most recent artist to receive a similar honor. According to TMZ, he was given the key to his hometown of St. Louis earlier this week. He was on stage with his four siblings and St. Louis mayor Tishaura O. Jones earlier this week when he was presented with the key. Metro took the opportunity to tribute his late mother as a major part of the reason for the recognition was his long-running "Single Moms Are The Real Superheroes" campaign. December 14th is now officially known as Metro Boomin day in St Louis. Check out some photos from the event below.

Metro Boomin Day

Earlier this month, Metro Boomin shared his artist wrapped from Spotify and he had some extremely impressive numbers. His late 2022 album Heroes & Villains was among the most-streamed rap albums of 2023. But it was far from the only project he was involved in. He also released a feature-packed soundtrack for the animated superhero film Spiderman: Across The Spiderverse. Both projects resulted in major hits with high-profile collaborations.

Metro Boomin has also been teasing his next big release for much of the year. He's repeatedly tweeted updates about a potential collab with Future. He's described it as the "ultimate album" and tweeted about taking the album cover photo months ago. However, substantial updates on the project have slowed down in the past few months. What do you think of Metro Boomin being honored with his own day and the key to the city of St. Louis? Let us know in the comment section below.

