Jae Skeese & Big K.R.I.T. Get "Situated" On New Track With Sauce Walka

"Ground Level" drops August 16.

"The Ground Level mindset is about overcoming challenges and reaching new heights while staying grounded," he also adds.

“Ground Level represents my progression from the basement to building upon the foundation I’ve laid over the past three years. This includes my Drumwork debut Abolished Uncertainties (2023) and my collaboration with Conway The Machine, Pain Provided Profit . I’m now exploring how much higher I can climb from this first floor,” Skeese says of the upcoming project.

These days, Buffalo-born performer Jae Skeese is hard at work, as his upcoming album is on the horizon. The project, titled Ground Level, is currently slated for release on August 16. Marking a pivotal point in his career, the LP will include various high-profile features from the likes of Jay Worthy, Dave East , Project Pat , Smoke DZA , Statik Selektah , and many more. The rapper even teamed up with Big K.R.I.T. and Sauce Walka for a track on the new album, which they unveiled last week. "Situated" features mellow production and high-octane bars about making money, personal evolution, and more. It serves as a solid introduction to the upcoming project, putting Skeese’s lyrical dexterity and laid-back flow on full display.

