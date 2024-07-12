Drake Executive Produces Gordo’s Upcoming Debut Album “DIAMONTE”

"DIAMONTE" drops on July 26.

It's been an undoubtedly hectic few months for Drake, but regardless, the hitmaker recently linked up with Gordo to work on his upcoming project. Earlier today, Gordo took to Instagram to announce DIAMONTE, his debut studio album. The project will be unveiled on July 26 and was executive produced by Drizzy himself.

Aside from Drake, listeners can expect to hear Maluma, Young Dolph, Feid, Nicki Nicole, and more on the LP. “It features work from artists I’ve looked up to and artists who inspire me," Gordo says of the upcoming album. "Some I’ve known for years and others I’ve met more recently.” To get fans even more excited to hear what he has up his sleeve, he dropped off the cover art, a scenic shot of himself sitting on a boardwalk captured by photographer Ivan Amet Achao Acuna.

“Most of the album’s production was done at home in Hawaii," Gordo also adds. "I would produce until 6 PM, then I’d take a break, sit on my terrace, and watch the sunset while listening to the album and taking it all in. It’s an album you can listen to at home and at a 5 AM rave; it can be the pinnacle of your night or the perfect come-down after a long day. I can’t wait to show you what I’ve been working on.”