Shordie Shordie & 03 Greedo Deliver A Breezy West Coast Groove On "Ride With You"

Shordie and 03 have a vibe for the summer.

Shordie Shordie and 03 Greedo are riding into the sunset with this new single "Ride With You". The former and the latter are known for their summery and bouncy cuts, so hearing them collab is the perfect recipe. These two do not have extensive chemistry together, however they do have previous work out there. One of them came in 2020 off 03's tape Load It Up Vol. 01. However, the most recent evidence dropped last year off Shordie's A Life For Two. On each of these tracks, the Baltimore, Maryland and Watts, California natives delivered different soundscapes. "Remember Me Sober" shares a lot of similarities to "Ride With You", as it is more of a melodic West Coast nod. Conversely, "Baccstage" is a little darker and sees each rapper get more aggressive with their deliveries.

Overall, we feel that this more easy-going sound fits the duo better, as it allows them to be a little more versatile. For example, the instrumental on "Ride With You" allows for Shordie Shordie and 03 Greedo to be more flexible with their approach. They could either go with lowkey rap flows, or opt for a melodic crooning vibe. The latter is what they go with and at various points, Shordie and Greedo are even singing together. In terms of where this single falls into place for the versatile artists, the former is coming off a fun rerelease of another 2023 LP.

The "B****uary" MC dropped a rapper/producer tape with famed beat crafter Murda Beatz called Memory Lane 2. It is their second tape in their series, and they took that offering on tour. Finding set lists can be a chore, but they made it easy by sequencing the order they performed them in. As for 03 Greedo, he has been having a prolific 2024. He has been on a strong feature run (Mach-Hommy, Maxo Kream, etc.) and has several loose tapes on the internet as well.