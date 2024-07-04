Ralo Buys An Atlanta Block & Plans To Open City's First Vine City Mosque After Prison Release

After his long jail stint, it seems like Ralo is committed to building community and moving on from his past troubles.

Ralo has been through a lot over the past few years, and now that he's officially free from his halfway house, he can move onto greater things. Moreover, he recently announced that he bought a whole block in Atlanta consisting of various commercial properties, and also relayed plans to build the first Vine City Mosque in the history of the state of Georgia. In the Atlanta rapper's Instagram post on the matter, he specifically highlighted the importance of not having to recur to his old lifestyles and troubles now that he's found personal and financial freedom. Overall, it's a very heartening story and a hard-earned one, and hopefully one that brings him a lot of fulfillment, joy, and opportunities in the future.

"The folks sent me to federal prison, took everything from me and left my family out hea with NOTHING," Ralo's Instagram caption began. "I ran this s**t back up legally. I won't ever have to sell a piece of dope again in my life. I've become a restaurant, hair salon, barber shop and clothing store owner. Allah has blessed me to open up the first #VineCityMosque in the history of Atlanta.

Ralo Shares His Financial Freedoms & Mosque Initiative

"I won't ever in my life have to rent another condo again now that I own dozens directly across the street from the Mercedes Benz stadium in Atlanta," Ralo's Instagram post continued. "Go watch Ralo Chapter 38 | Hood Hero #OutNow on YouTube to see how I'm putting all this s**t together. My goal is to link up with the people and do this in every state. If you wanna donate to the cause or help with the mostque go to FamericaNews.Com #KingAkh."

Meanwhile, Ralo also recently stood by many values that he continues to champion from his past life, even under wildly different circumstances. "Man ain’t no way Shawty just got on that stand against his childhood friend," he expressed concerning Trontavious Stephens' recent testimony in the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. "I rather die ah thousand deaths before I do some s**t like that." We'll see what other principles, initiatives, and developments the 29-year-old enjoys in his freedom.

