Ralo Officially Released From Halfway House

Ralo was in an Atlanta halfway house for eight months following five years of prison time for marijuana possession.

Ralo is now a free man, as he recently shared an update on his legal situation with fans on Instagram on Thursday (June 27). Moreover, he posted a photo of a federal release notice form indicating that he was officially free from his stay at a halfway house (which lasted eight months) that same day. The Atlanta rapper and YSL sympathizer, according to this revealed paperwork, will also face five years of probation following this release. "Today the last day of this federal halfway house s**t, I’m signing my papers we finna be outside…" he captioned his post. "#FukPrison #Fuk12 I’m ready to do my interviews, my shows call Johnnie (404) 798-0197."

For those unaware, Ralo saw a prison release in November of last year following a five-year prison sentence. Back in 2018, authorities arrested him after allegedly discovering $1 million worth of marijuana on his private plane at an Atlanta airport, and in June of 2022, he received an eight-year prison sentence. The judge credited this with four years of time served and, reportedly, with "one and a half year for good time," according to the Thugger affiliate. Since then, he stayed at the halfway house in Atlanta until just this week.

Ralo Announces His Freedom

In addition, Ralo also released some singles following his prison release, including a "First Day Out" and a couple of other collaborations. We don't know what's left in store for the future, but either way, fans are very happy with this development and are sending their best wishes. Unfortunately, this freedom also involved some bumps along the road, including a bizarre social media suspension shortly after its lawful commencement. Presumably, this had something to do with his post-release terms restricting fan engagement.