Devin Malik's Talents Cannot Be Denied Any Longer After Hearing "BACKSTAGE"

Devin Malik has been emerging this year and is really close to breaking out. Most people first heard of this guy just months ago, as he had major contributions to ScHoolboy Q 's album of the year candidate, BLUE LIPS . The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania product had loads of production credits, including "oHio", "First", "Smile", and "Nunu". In terms of rap performances, fans could hear him on "Back n Love", as well as "Love Birds" . Devin certainly made a name for himself this year, but he also has worked with other major names like Isaiah Rashad , playing more of a behind-the-scenes role on The House Is Burning . But, Devin Malik is out to continue to prove he is not just a TDE affiliate, dropping a new single called "BACKSTAGE".

This is one of three singles this year, and just his fifth of his solo career. His first offering was the more straightforward trap/pop rap banger "LINK DUCKER". That came out almost one year ago exactly, hitting platforms in August. But back to 2024 output, Devin has put out "CANADIAN TUX", an aggressive and braggadocious cut produced by Working On Dying and F1LTHY. Then, we would get "PDA", a more subdued melodic track about love and yearning for it. This brings us to "BACKSTAGE", perhaps Devin's most bouncy and danceable single to date. Here, the rising star is introducing a girl from outside of L.A. (where he resides now) and having her accompany him on his day in the city. It is certainly a summer-ready joint that looks to be a fun moment on his debut project, DEADSTOCK, Before that drops on June 28, be sure to check out the rest of his catalog, as well as "BACKSTAGE" with the link.