Devin Malik Is A Legit Dual Threat On His Debut LP "DEADSTOCK"

From unknown producer to a name on projects from ScHoolboy Q and Isaiah Rashad , Devin Malik has built up his cache methodically. Now, the Rancho Cucamonga, California multi-hyphenate is getting the chance to let his skills do the talking all by himself. Devin Malik is doing so with his "AUDIBLE HORROR FILM" about "LUST, RAGE, [and] COMEDY" called DEADSTOCK. This is his introduction project, led by singles such as "CANADIAN TUX", "BACKSTAGE" , "PDA", and "LINK DUCKER". Because of this, the features are held to nearly zero, as ScHoolboy is the only guest and appears on the chaotic and epic opener, "BANG YOUR HEAD".

On DEADSTOCK, Devin Malik is definitely giving you the three themes he promised. You can tell he enjoys his Playboi Carti and Ken Carson production wise. "BANG YOUR HEAD", "GEEKERTOWN", and "CANADIAN TUX" are prime examples of this. But Devin is far from a copycat. The production feels accessible without being formulaic. As we mentioned, his original calling card is beat making, and it is something that has been in development for a while now. If you remember his instrumentals from BLUE LIPS they are from the norm. That same care is on DEADSTOCK, especially on the performance side. Overall, Devin is giving you a lot of raw energy and dynamic vocal deliveries. So, if you are looking for a relatively new artist who is offering something a little left field, we highly recommend Devin's debut.