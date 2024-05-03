Lil Kim Claims She's Going On Tour Soon With A "Special" Big Name

2024 has been a great time for fans of female rappers to see their favorite artists live. The biggest is Nicki Minaj who took off on her Pink Friday 2 tour earlier this year in support of the album of the same name that dropped last year in December. Missy Elliott also recently announced she was going on a star-studded tour, the first ever headlining tour of her career. Elsewhere fans have gotten to see artists like Sexyy Red and JT as they take off across the country. Another legend could be following next, Lil Kim.

She hasn't officially announced a tour yet. There's no name, dates, or even a time frame of when shows will be or tickets will go on sale. In fact, from the sound of it Kim isn't even the headliner on the tour. She recently made the announcement that she was going on tour with somebody. It's unclear who she's talking about but she describes them as "special" and "amazing." In the comments of the video where she makes the announcement fans speculate on who she may be joining on tour. Almost all of that speculation is around Nicki Minaj, who will continue her world tour well into 2024. Check out the video of her making the reveal below.

Lil Kim Reveals She's Going On Tour This Year

Last month, Lil Kim got into some hot water with fans online. She revealed she was dating a 24-year-old which got fan's attention right away. Given that the rapper is nearly 50-years-old at this point it's easy to see why fans had drastic reactions to the news. The news served as an extra big surprise for fans after months of speculation on who she might be dating.

