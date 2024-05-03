Lil Kim Claims She's Going On Tour Soon With A "Special" Big Name

BYLavender Alexandria170 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Fat Joe &amp; Friends In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 02: Lil' Kim attends Fat Joe &amp; Friends In Concert at The Apollo Theater on April 02, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images)

Fans speculating on who it may be all came to one conclusion.

2024 has been a great time for fans of female rappers to see their favorite artists live. The biggest is Nicki Minaj who took off on her Pink Friday 2 tour earlier this year in support of the album of the same name that dropped last year in December. Missy Elliott also recently announced she was going on a star-studded tour, the first ever headlining tour of her career. Elsewhere fans have gotten to see artists like Sexyy Red and JT as they take off across the country. Another legend could be following next, Lil Kim.

She hasn't officially announced a tour yet. There's no name, dates, or even a time frame of when shows will be or tickets will go on sale. In fact, from the sound of it Kim isn't even the headliner on the tour. She recently made the announcement that she was going on tour with somebody. It's unclear who she's talking about but she describes them as "special" and "amazing." In the comments of the video where she makes the announcement fans speculate on who she may be joining on tour. Almost all of that speculation is around Nicki Minaj, who will continue her world tour well into 2024. Check out the video of her making the reveal below.

Read More: Lil Kim Tosses Her Underwear Into The Crowd At Recent Performance

Lil Kim Reveals She's Going On Tour This Year

Last month, Lil Kim got into some hot water with fans online. She revealed she was dating a 24-year-old which got fan's attention right away. Given that the rapper is nearly 50-years-old at this point it's easy to see why fans had drastic reactions to the news. The news served as an extra big surprise for fans after months of speculation on who she might be dating.

What do you think of Lil Kim announcing that she will guest on a very special artists tour later this year? Do you think she's talking about Nicki Minaj and would you go see her perform on the Pink Friday 2 tour? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Lil Kim's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - December 11, 2023MusicNicki Minaj Adds Monica As An Opener On Tour12.9K
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - ArrivalsMusicNicki Minaj Celebrates Her Highest Selling Tour Yet1.6K
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicNicki Minaj Shares A Mid-Tour Family Photo With Her Husband And Son6.2K
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicNicki Minaj Speaks On People Who Consistently Use Others1.9K