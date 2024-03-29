Drake Subtly Throws Shade At Kendrick Lamar Amid "Like That" Diss: "I’m Down To Make It Worse"

Drake is considered the king of Instagram captions, and he is certainly living up to that name again with this latest shot at Kendrick Lamar. Everyone and their mother who follows hip-hop knows about the recent verse on "Like That." It has easily been the top performance of the year on many fronts, and it has rekindled the competitive flame in the genre. Fans have been on the edge of the seats since last Friday about how J. Cole and The Boy will respond. So far, Drake has been using those "Twitter fingers" of his to send subliminals toward Kendrick Lamar.

Just yesterday, the "First Person Shooter" rapper posted a collage of photos with the caption, "They rather go to war with me than admit they are their own worst enemy 😂" That came just a few days after Drake put on an empowering speech at one of his recent shows. "I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f****ng toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**** that could ever f*** with me on this Earth."

Drake Is Back At It With The Kendrick Subliminals

Now, Drake is back at it again with another vague message that people are going to deduce is for K-Dot. "I could never sell ya’ll out to sell my latest work. Never do you bad out the blue but I’m down to make it worse 🥳." This caption accompanies a bunch of random photos. One that sticks out is an owl with the phrase," We never sleep." This could be a way for Drizzy to clear up the recent confusion as to why his verse was not cleared for Bfb Da Packman's "Olympic S*** Talkin." The Michigan rapper claimed they could not get it out because of the diss from Lamar. That could further confirm fans suspicions that a response was not going to happen yet.

What are your thoughts on Drake Instagram caption that seemingly feeds into the Kendrick Lamar beef? Do you agree that it has something to do with it, why or why not? Could this be a subtle way of clearing up the confusion around the Bfb Da Packman verse? How do you think Drizzy will go about fully responding to Lamar?

