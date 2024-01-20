Nike Blazer Low Pro Club “White/Orange” Drop Details

The Nike Blazer Low Pro Club is making waves with its upcoming "White/Orange" colorway. The sleek design combines a clean white base with vibrant orange accents, creating a bold and stylish look. The low-profile silhouette of the Blazer offers a timeless aesthetic, perfect for both casual and sporty outfits. Crafted with premium materials, the shoe ensures durability and comfort. The iconic Nike Swoosh in bright orange adds a pop of color to the classic white upper, making a statement on the streets.

The Blazer's low-top design provides a versatile option for daily wear, while the Pro Club edition elevates it with exclusive detailing. Whether you're hitting the basketball court or strolling through the city, the Nike Blazer Low Pro Club in "White/Orange" delivers a fusion of style and performance. Stay tuned for the release date, as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly anticipate adding this eye-catching colorway to their collection. Get ready to step out in confidence with the perfect blend of simplicity and boldness offered by the Nike Blazer Low Pro Club's latest iteration.

“White/Orange” Nike Blazer Low Pro Club

The sneakers feature a cream rubber sole and a midsole that contains both white and off-white. White leather constructs the base of the uppers, with cream suede overlays. Next, a prominent orange leather Nike Swoosh is located on the sides, as well as an orange stitched box below it. Finally, orange Nike branding is located on the tongues and the insoles.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Blazer Low Pro Club “White/Orange” will be released sometime this Spring. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $100 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

