NBA YoungBoy Assists Tre Savage On New Song & Music Video "FYN": Stream

Tre Savage is a new name in the game that just made a big splash with the new NBA YoungBoy-assisted single and music video "FYN" [F**k You, N***a]. Moreover, it's a classic Southern-inspired and soulful trap beat on which Savage displays a lot of influence from the Baton Rouge native. In the track's visuals on YouTube, a space that YB continues to dominate, they move through his Gravedigger Mountain property in Utah while on house arrest. However, it's heartening to see that both MCs still perform with plenty of energy, charisma, and confidence for this record. With this, we think that we'll be seeing a lot more of Tre's output in 2024.

Furthermroe, "FYN" strikes a common balance in YoungBoy's catalog: soulful instrumentation and samples with hardened trap drums. The claps, shuffles, hi-hats, percs, and kicks all sound crisp and infectiously groovy on this cut. In addition, they support dense electric bass, woozy guitar chords, some key arrangements, and even an organ thrown in there. Not only that, but Tre Savage comes through with some impactful lines, combative boasting, and a hardened delivery. It's been great to see the I Rest My Case spitter collab with more artists, as he's apparently working with the one and only B.G. soon.

Tre Savage & NBA YoungBoy's "FYN": Stream & Watch The Music Video

Meanwhile, this new cut follows a lot of recent press for YoungBoy, during which he spoke a lot about his current state, career, and legal troubles. Another important topic during recent interviews is his relationship with substances, something that he hopes to improve upon moving forward. This move to support a burgeoning artist and show him the ropes is a win-win situation, and hopefully we get many more of those in 2024. If you haven't heard "FYN" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and peep the music video above. Also, check out standout bars from Tre Savage below and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more great music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics

But f**k it, send that n***a lo' and let's get it to crackin',

He duck these b***hes, he official, that comin' from Savage,

I know she ratchet, that dirty b***h just set up her daddy,

Follow the leader until them b***hes inside a casket

