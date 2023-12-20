Q Da Fool Comes Back To Drop Third Tape This Year With "Art Of Ambition"

If there is one thing that Q Da Fool prides himself on, it is his independence. The young and prolific rapper from Maryland is steadfast on this and Revolt TV furthers that. In their piece about his latest record, they mentioned these quotes from Q. "People gotta understand this ain’t no major label behind this."

He continues, "I do everything myself. I put up the money myself. Me and my men, they helpin’ me, I got my team. It's just us." Sometimes that is more gratifying than having tons of labels and executives tell you what to do with your music. His latest record, Art of Ambition stays true to his word.

Listen To Art Of Ambition By Q Da Fool

Q Da Fool has been very active this year. Things began on the first day of 2023 with I'll Be Back. That one brought on underground names like No Savage, Goo Glizzy, and RS Bobson. Then, when he got out of his legal issues, Q responded by dropping Home Detention. Now, he is here with Art of Ambition. You can stream it with the links above.

Art of Ambition Tracklist:

Art of Ambition Himalayas Bad to the Bone Switcheon Wtf Flossin (feat. E Major) Rich Droppaz (feat. Ot7 Quanny) Driver The Baddest Never Forget Venting Pt 1 Ova In Dat Zone Strong Gq Venting Pt 2 Bring Dat Back Welcome Back Faith in God

