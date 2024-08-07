Q Da Fool Returns With New Album "King George"

Maryland-based rapper Q Da Fool dropped a new album, called King George. The title references his real name, George J. Hundall III, but also represents how he feels about his abilities. The former Roc Nation signee left the label in 2021 after signing in 2018 and only releasing one album with them. Since leaving, Q Da Fool has released 2-3 albums per year, so the fact that King George is his first new release of 2024 at this point in the year is surprising. King George is 25 songs long and slightly over an hour in runtime. Additionally, the album features appearances from up-and-coming Michigan rapper Veeze, Bobson and Lil Mar.

Q Da Fool has had some legal issues in recent years. He served two years in prison, and after being released in early 2023, got arrested again for "inciting violence." The charge stemmed from the release of a song that some interpreted as a diss track towards DC rapper Ant Glizzy. Since then, he's been on probation, which he will be on for five years, as well as a seven-year suspended sentence. In a Rolling Stone profile ahead of the release of Art of Ambition, Q Da Fool was clear in his excitement about getting home and getting back to work. Since starting his career, Q Da Fool has built a strong fanbase early. Though he's been releasing music since 2015, he is only 27 years old. He still has the chance to be a star one day, but only time will tell. Until then, stream King George below.