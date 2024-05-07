Q Da Fool Is All Gas & No Brakes On "Hey Auntie"

Underground Largo, Maryland rapper Q Da Fool may be cooking up something big right now after dropping "Hey Auntie." This is the 27-year-old's second single of 2024 so far, as it follows up his Valentine's Day release "Wanna Be Down." Overall, the demand for Q Da Fool has been quite limited over the past year or so in terms of features. He has only been on two LPs, one from Juu2x and the other was for Slayter. However, he did make up for the lack is guest appearances by dropping three projects. He kicked off 2023 with I'll Be Back, which went on to spawn one of his most current popular tracks on Spotify, "Slick Talk."

Next to follow was Home Detention, which saw him grab features from Skilla Baby and Alexcis. Finally, Q Da Fool would cap off last year during the holiday season with Art of Ambition. A 19-song, 50:32 endeavor with a guestlist of OT7 Quanny and E Major. "Rich Droppaz" went on to be the most popular cut from that record, snagging 98,301 streams and counting.

Listen To "Hey Auntie" By Q Da Fool

Now, Q, as we said earlier, might be on the verge of giving fans another new effort sometime soon with "Hey Auntie" and "Wanna Be Down" dropping in a fairly short amount time. "Hey Auntie" could go on to be one of Q's strongest songs period, with the proof coming from the view count on YouTube already surpassing the 100,000 mark in just four days. It makes sense why it has been played so many times. Q Da Fool brings a lot of energy and flows very well. Be sure to check it out above.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Hey Auntie" by Q Da Fool? Is this one of his best tracks as of late, why or why not? Do you think he has a new project on the way? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Q Da Fool. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

