Q Da Fool Has A Sticky Melody On "Bad To The Bone"

The state of Maryland possesses some solid rap talent. Normally, when you think of East Coast hip-hop, your brain immediately thinks of Florida, New York, maybe even Virginia. But, Q Da Fool is proudly putting the Free State on everyone's radar. Life for him has seen its rough moments for sure, though. Earlier this year, Q was rumored to be involved with drug-related activities, according to Soul Sanctuary.

They say he was handcuffed "and subsequently convicted" on drug charges. "Specifics of the charges have not been disclosed publicly, but it is believed that his involvement in illicit drug trade led to his incarceration." He was also dealing with issues back in 2021 as well, around the release of his project, Indicted. Even with the extensive problems, Q Da Fool has been dropping consistently this year.

Read More: Big Sean Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar's Leaked Diss Track

Listen To "Bad To The Bone" By Q Da Fool

Just a couple of days ago, Q came through with his third tape, Art of Ambition. It is a 19-song offering with little in the way of features. One of the songs that is gaining some traction is "Bad to the Bone." It features a sticky melody and chorus that is very potent to the ears. Check out the track now.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new song, "Bad to the Bone," by Q Da Fool? Is this the best track from Art of Ambition, why or why not? If not, does it at least feature a great element, if so what is it? Where would you rank this album amongst the rest of his discography and for projects he put out in 2023? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Q Da Fool. Finally, stay with us for all of the best song drops throughout the week.

Read More: Lena The Plug Explains What Would Make Her Retire From Adult Entertainment

[Via]