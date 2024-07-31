Q Da Fool Collabs With Veeze On "Pookie", Announces New Album Dropping August 2nd

Maryland rapper Q Da Fool has had a rough go of it recently. For two years he was dealing with a prison sentence. Additionally, after coming home in late 2023, he would be arrested again for allegedly "inciting violence" after releasing a single and going on Instagram Live with it. However, he was able to bounce back in December and drop that project he was getting ready during that time called Art of Ambition . In an interview with Rolling Stone surrounding its release, Q Da Fool made it clear just how happy he was to be dropping music again. "As long as I’m putting out good music and grinding, I can’t complain". Overall, that mentality has led Q Da Fool to dropping "Pookie".

This is the latest release from him, with "Tarzan" being the most recent single during this prolific run in 2024. "Hey Auntie", "Wanna Be Down", "chopt", as well as a feature for Daimo Dunkin are all other offerings from Q Da Fool during this stretch. Hopefully, the first three of the five, including "Pookie", will all land on his next album. According to Dirty Glove Bastard, King George is the name of it and it will arrive on August 2. That is incredibly exciting news for all Q Da Fool fans, as he adds to an already stacked weekend release wise. Overall, we do not know a lot of the specifics of King George. What we can say is that Veeze will be on the project. He is the feature on "Pookie" and if you want to check out their collab, check the link below to give it a try.