Pardison Fontaine Called Out By Fans For Tweet About Wanting A Young Wife

It's been an eventful week for NY rapper Pardison Fontaine. That started with the release of Megan Thee Stallion's new song "Cobra." In the track she says the lyrics “Pulled up, caught him cheatin’, gettin’ his d*ck sucked in the same spot I’m sleepin'. Lord, give me a break, I don’t know how much more of this sh*t I can take.” Almost everyone interpreted the lines as being aimed at Fontaine following the pair's recent breakup.

The backlash from Megan's fans seemed to come pretty swiftly. Fontaine had to limit his Instagram comments to prevent even further fan backlash from making its way to him. One person who is standing by Fontaine though, is his current girlfriend Jada Kingdom. She shared a picture of some flowers Fontaine got for her on social media seeming to affirm her support for him. Now, fans are pouring through his history online and finding some unsettling things.

Read More: Jada Kingdom & Pardison Fontaine Spark Dating Rumours As He Appears In Multiple Photos

Pardison Fontaine's Newest Controversy

Fans went very far out of the way digging up old information and social media posts about Pardison Fontaine. That included digging up a tweet from all the way back in 2011. "i hope my future wife is like 14 right now," his tweet reads. A fan quote tweeted explaining their issue with the statement. "If i'm doing the math right you were 21 about to be 22 thinking about a 14 YEAR OLD being your future WIFE??? Oh buy you're a #feminist right hmm," the reply reads.

In the comments, fans expressed similar objections to his statement. "Y’all can dissect it however you want as far as what he was trying to say that’s some nasty shit to even think about let alone TWEET IT," one of the top replies reads. The post has other fans digging through Fontaine's social media presence uncovering controversial statements. What do you think of Pardison Fontaine's newly dug up old tweets? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Pardison Fontaine & Jada Kingdom Confirm Their Relationship By Holding Hands At NYFW

[Via]