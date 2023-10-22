Drake Receives Invite To Fan’s Sweet 16 Through Interstate Billboard Ad

Drake has received an invite to a sweet 16 in Texas in a very unique way. The mother of 15-year-old Miya Garcia purchased a billboard on I-10 in Houston inviting the rapper to attend the December party in Corpus Christi. The decision was made after Garcia declared that the thing she wanted most for her birthday was for Drake to attend. "I love his music, I love his style. He's really inspiring," Garcia told a local Fox affiliate.

Thousands of cars travel the busy interstate every date. However, the news is already blowing up on social media. It shouldn't be too long before Drizzy is made aware of the viral endeavor. However, at the time of writing, Drake is yet to respond to the news.

Drake Films Video Atop Scotiabank Arena

Meanwhile, Drake has been busy despite his self-declared break from music. The rapper was recently spotted filming a video on top of Scotiabank Arena, the home of his beloved Raptors and Maple Leafs. However, it's unclear if the video is for a song from the recently released For All The Dogs or a new surprise project. While fans theorized that it could be for his #1 hit, "First Person Shooter", the lack of J. Cole in the footage puts a damper on that idea. What do you think the video is for? Let us know your theories down in the comments.

However, speaking of For All The Dogs, the album has dominated the Billboard charts. 22 of the album's songs debuted in the Hot 100 this week, led by "First Person Shooter" at #1. However, For All The Dogs tracks also landed at 2, 3, 5, 8, 10, 11, 12, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 26, 27, 29, 32, 36, 37, and 42. Furthermore, the album landed at #1 on the Album 200. It knocked off Morgan Wallen's One Day At A Time, which had somehow returned to #1 for a third stint atop the chart. For All The Dogs will likely remain atop the charts for the next few weeks. However, it could face competition from a couple of major releases scheduled for November.

