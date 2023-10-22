Offset Recalls Drake Collaboration Leading To Women Visiting Him In Jail

Offset says that his life behind bars changed after Drake provided a feature to Migos' breakthrough single, "Versace," back in 2013. At the time, Offset was locked up for violating his probation stemming from prior felony convictions for burglary and theft. Offset recalled the time in his life during a recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy Podcast.

“I had a visitation thing,” he began. “I’m married now ya’ll, so this is nothing cr*zy. This is before my wife. You could have six visits in one day. They 30 minutes a piece. I had my mom on there, and I had like, six girls I was dealing with, but they wasn’t coming! My momma was coming every week, but the girls wasn’t coming!”

Offset & Cardi B Perform At The BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 27: (L-R) Cardi B and Offset of Migos perform onstage at the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for BET)

Offset continued: “Then all of a sudden, downstairs, they like, ‘You got six visits.’ I’m like, I got six visits? I’m tryna think like… bro, they sit in the lobby. It’s like a screen, and it pops up the face, and they put they name and my name, and they’re going up and coming down, saying something to each other. Back to back. And I’m like, oh shit. I’m kinda like, what the fuck goin’ on. And my momma like son, it’s a lot of girls. I’m like mom, I don’t know. I just put them on the list. They just pulling up!” Check out his appearance on Call Her Daddy below.

Offset Recalls Being In Jail When "Versace" Dropped

Offset's Call Her Daddy interview comes following the release of his new solo album, Set It Off. He dropped the project last Friday with features from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, Latto, Chloe Bailey, Future, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Offset on HotNewHipHop.

